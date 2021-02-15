A look ahead to college Pro Day season

The NFL plans to work with the colleges to make sure the drills and testing are consistent.

Also, each NFL team will have access to the video of the workouts. The league will also ask schools to conduct virtual media availabilities with players who would have attended the combine to help promote the 2021 NFL draft, which is set for April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.

The quarterback evaluations will be key for the Falcons. Even if the Falcons elect not to select a quarterback, they could be in a position to trade their pick to amass more picks from a team that wants one of the top available quarterbacks.

Lawrence, a former AJC Super 11 pick in 2017 from Cartersville, is considered the top quarterback in the draft. North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will have his Pro Day on March 12. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s Pro Day is March 26 and Ohio State’s Justin Field is set for March 30th.

Here are some of the other Pro Day dates:

March 5: Kansas

March 9: Kansas State

March 10: Arkansas

March 11: Clemson, Nevada

March 12: North Dakota State, Oklahoma

March 16: Georgia Tech

March 17: Georgia, Pittsburgh

March 18: Auburn, Buffalo, Louisiana Tech, West Virginia

March 19: Memphis, Texas Christian

March 22: Colorado State, Florida State, Iowa, Toledo

March 23: Alabama, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska-Lincoln, Purdue

March 24: Michigan State, South Carolina

March 25: North Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, San Diego State, Southern Methodist, Massachusetts, Western Michigan

March 26: Boston College, Brigham Young, Michigan, South Dakota, Virginia Tech

March 29: Duke, Louisiana at Lafayette, Miami, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina

March 30: Ohio State, Louisville, Washington

March 31: Boise State, Florida, Kentucky, Notre Dame

April 1: North Carolina at Charlotte, Oklahoma State, South Florida

April 7: Texas Tech

April 9: Houston

Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

SECOND ROUND

35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

