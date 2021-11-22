A closer look at the Falcons’ last 26 offensive possessions

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons have not scored a touchdown over their last 26 offensive possessions and have had 10 three-and-outs and seven other drives end with interceptions.
The Falcons (4-6) need to get the offense back on track before they face the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Here’s a look at the last 26 possessions:
Saints
Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt
Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt
Drive start 25 -- Field goal to win the game
Cowboys
Drive start 25 -- Field goal
Drive start 32 -- Downs
Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt
Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt
Drive start 25 – (3 and out) blocked punt
Drive start 25 -- End of half
Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt
Drive start 25 -- Interception
Drive start 15 -- Interception
Drive start 25 -- Interception
Drive start 28 – (3 and out) punt
Drive start 46 -- Downs
Patriots
Drive start 4 – (3 and out) – punt
Drive start 10 – Punt
Drive start 21 – Missed field goal
Drive start 14 -- (3 and out) punt
Drive start 17 – Punt
Drive start 19 -- (3 and out) punt
Drive start 48 – Downs
Drive start 29 – interception
Drive start 28 – interception
Drive start 25 – interception
Drive start 21 – interception
