A closer look at the Falcons’ last 26 offensive possessions

111821 Atlanta: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is slammed into the turf on a sack for a loss by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon on third down forcing a punt during the second quarter in a NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
111821 Atlanta: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is slammed into the turf on a sack for a loss by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon on third down forcing a punt during the second quarter in a NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. "Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com"

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons have not scored a touchdown over their last 26 offensive possessions and have had 10 three-and-outs and seven other drives end with interceptions.

The Falcons (4-6) need to get the offense back on track before they face the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Here’s a look at the last 26 possessions:

Saints

Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt

Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt

Drive start 25 -- Field goal to win the game

Cowboys

Drive start 25 -- Field goal

Drive start 32 -- Downs

Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt

Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt

Drive start 25 – (3 and out) blocked punt

Drive start 25 -- End of half

Drive start 25 – (3 and out) punt

Drive start 25 -- Interception

Drive start 15 -- Interception

Drive start 25 -- Interception

Drive start 28 – (3 and out) punt

Drive start 46 -- Downs

Patriots

Drive start 4 – (3 and out) – punt

Drive start 10 – Punt

Drive start 21 – Missed field goal

Drive start 14 -- (3 and out) punt

Drive start 17 – Punt

Drive start 19 -- (3 and out) punt

Drive start 48 – Downs

Drive start 29 – interception

Drive start 28 – interception

Drive start 25 – interception

Drive start 21 – interception

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

