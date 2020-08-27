7 observations from Falcons’ Thursday practice

The Falcons worked out in shorts Thursday after two padded practices.
The offense was in white, and the defense wore black. The quarterbacks had on their red, non-contact jerseys.
Here are some observations and notes from practice:
1. Koo animated. Placekicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt and was animated. He was seen discussing the hold with punter Sterling Hofrichter, who his holding for the first time. They seemed to work out the issues, as Koo went on make five of five attempts from between 32 yards and 42 yards.
2. Carpenter out. James Carpenter, who’s in a competition for the starting left guard spot, did not practice. He was not mentioned by coach Dan Quinn when Quinn discussed injured players.
3. Injury report. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (undisclosed), wide receiver Brandon Powell (undisclosed), running back Qadree Ollison (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) did not practice.
4. Veterans return. Running back Todd Gurley and center Alex Mack returned to practice after getting a rest day Wednesday.
5. Dennard blending in well. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who signed after training camp started, is blending in well with the defense.
“Dennard, I knew he was a real competitive player,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “I didn’t know the football smarts or where he’s at. His ability to play outside, play nickel, those are the things, his blitzing ability. He’s really squared away from the detail standpoint. Coming up through the system in Cincinnati with (former coach) Marvin (Lewis), he’s really rock solid in (those areas).”
6. Treadwell update. The Falcons like wide receiver Laquon Treadwell’s size, hands and blocking ability.
“We put him to different spots and have tried to utilize his big size that he has,” Quinn said. “How would he factor in on offense and on special teams. He was involved last week with a couple of catches, and we are starting into this week and certainly (want to) feature him some more.”
7. Reynolds back. Running back Craig Reynolds was re-signed and took part in the practice. He wore jersey No. 42.
