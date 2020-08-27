X

Falcons re-sign running back Craig Reynolds

Running back Craig Reynolds signed by Washington after the 2019 draft.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Atlanta Falcons | 29 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons re-signed running back Craig Reynolds, who was cut Aug. 7, on Thursday.

The Falcons who are managing running back Todd Gurley’s workload and have an injury to power running back Qadree Ollison, were getting thin at the position.

Reynolds was signed to the practice squad last season. He reported to camp and was cut. He was originally signed by Washington after the 2019 draft.

Reynolds played at Kutztown University and is the school’s all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns with 34. He also ranked second in program history with 5,277 career all-purpose yards and third in career rushing yards with 2,650.

