Falcons re-sign running back Craig Reynolds

The Falcons re-signed running back Craig Reynolds, who was cut Aug. 7, on Thursday.
The Falcons who are managing running back Todd Gurley’s workload and have an injury to power running back Qadree Ollison, were getting thin at the position.
Reynolds was signed to the practice squad last season. He reported to camp and was cut. He was originally signed by Washington after the 2019 draft.
Reynolds played at Kutztown University and is the school’s all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns with 34. He also ranked second in program history with 5,277 career all-purpose yards and third in career rushing yards with 2,650.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com