5 things to know before Falcons at Jaguars’ kickoff

Here are five things to know before the Falcons (4-6) and the Jaguars (2-8) kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
1. Hawkins, Patterson: The Falcons should get a boost on offense and defense with the possible return of safety Jaylinn Hawkins and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
Hawkins (ankle) and Patterson (ankle) were listed as probable and questionable for the game Friday.
Hawkins has missed the past two games after getting injured in warmups before the Dallas game Nov. 14. He has played 253 defensive snaps (46%) and leads the team with two interceptions.
Patterson didn’t play against the Patriots on Nov. 18 and did not play most of the second half of the Dallas game. Patterson leads the team with seven touchdowns and is the leading rusher (303 yards) and second-leading receiver (290 yards).
2. Series history: This will be the eighth regular-season meeting with the Jaguars. The Falcons lead the series 4-3. The Falcons won the last meeting 22-12 on Dec. 22, 2019. The Falcons have won the past three meetings. The teams regularly meet in the exhibition season.
3. Where to watch, listen and stream: What you should know about Sunday’s game:
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler. Analyst: Mark Sanchez. Sideline: Laura Okmin.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 11 a.m.
Satellite radio: Falcons - (Sirius 137, XM/SXM 380). Jaguars (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226).
4. Betting line: The Falcons at Jaguars game opened as a pick-’em game, with the over-under in points set at 47.5 on betonline.ag. The line has moved with the Falcons being favored by a point and the over-and-under dropped to 46 points.
5. Key matchups: While both teams have struggled on offense this season, here are three key matchups to watch:
Jaguars LB Myles Jack vs. Falcons RB Mike Davis: Jack led the Jaguars with 12 tackles in their previous outing, against the 49ers on Sunday. He ranks second on the team with 67 tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Davis had a season-low three carries against the Patriots in his previous outing, but caught three passes. His productivity has been low, and he may be in danger of losing carries to Qadree Ollison, who ran with much more authority against the Patriots.
Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell vs. Falcons CB Fabian Moreau: Treadwell, a former Falcons wide receiver, has two catches for 29 yards on the season, but played 33% of the snaps against the 49ers. Marvin Jones is the Jaguars’ top receiver and will see cornerback A.J. Terrell when they play man-to-man defense.
Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Robinson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but has been slowed by (knee/heel) injuries. If Robinson is held back, the Jaguars also have running back Carlos Hyde to help in the run game. Oluokun leads the Falcons in tackles with 110, including 57 solo tackles. He has three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.
