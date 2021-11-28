5 things to know before Falcons at Jaguars’ kickoff

2. Series history: This will be the eighth regular-season meeting with the Jaguars. The Falcons lead the series 4-3. The Falcons won the last meeting 22-12 on Dec. 22, 2019. The Falcons have won the past three meetings. The teams regularly meet in the exhibition season.

3. Where to watch, listen and stream: What you should know about Sunday’s game:

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler. Analyst: Mark Sanchez. Sideline: Laura Okmin.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: Falcons - (Sirius 137, XM/SXM 380). Jaguars (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226).

4. Betting line: The Falcons at Jaguars game opened as a pick-’em game, with the over-under in points set at 47.5 on betonline.ag. The line has moved with the Falcons being favored by a point and the over-and-under dropped to 46 points.

5. Key matchups: While both teams have struggled on offense this season, here are three key matchups to watch:

Jaguars LB Myles Jack vs. Falcons RB Mike Davis: Jack led the Jaguars with 12 tackles in their previous outing, against the 49ers on Sunday. He ranks second on the team with 67 tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Davis had a season-low three carries against the Patriots in his previous outing, but caught three passes. His productivity has been low, and he may be in danger of losing carries to Qadree Ollison, who ran with much more authority against the Patriots.

Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell vs. Falcons CB Fabian Moreau: Treadwell, a former Falcons wide receiver, has two catches for 29 yards on the season, but played 33% of the snaps against the 49ers. Marvin Jones is the Jaguars’ top receiver and will see cornerback A.J. Terrell when they play man-to-man defense.

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Robinson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but has been slowed by (knee/heel) injuries. If Robinson is held back, the Jaguars also have running back Carlos Hyde to help in the run game. Oluokun leads the Falcons in tackles with 110, including 57 solo tackles. He has three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19