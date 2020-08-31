5 things to know about the Falcons on Monday

Here are five things to know about the Falcons on Monday:

1. Cut down day looming. The Falcons must be down to 53 players by the deadline, 4 p.m. Saturday. Then the real roster juggling will begin to get 16 players on the expanded practice squad. Look for teams to put more veterans and fewer developmental players on the practice squad. If a team gets hit with rash of reserve/COVID-19 listings, they want to pull talent up that they can play in the NFL.