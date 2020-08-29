Falcons to try out punters, including former Georgia specialist

Rehko was not drafted out of Idaho in 2017 and has spent time on offseason rosters with the Buffalo Bills (2017) and New York Giants (2018). Like Nizialek, he competed in the AAF in 2019, but with the Salt Lake Stallions. He then spent this past spring with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. With the Stallions, Rehko ranked fifth in the league with an average of 45.1 yards per punt. He averaged 41.5 yards per punt with the Roughnecks.

In college at Idaho, Rehko handled both punting and field-goal responsibilities. As a senior, Rehko averaged 41.6 yards per punt with a long of 60. He made 26 of 29 field-goal attempts that same season, with a long of 50.

This offseason, the Falcons elected to let punter Matt Bosher, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, leave via free agency after nine seasons with the team. To fill the void, the Falcons drafted Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter in the seventh round this year. Hofrichter is expected to open the 2020 season as the Falcons’ starting punter.