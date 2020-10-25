Falcons’ Takk McKinley returns against Lions

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley, who’s played only five snaps over the past four games, will return against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
McKinley played 43 snaps in the season opener against Seattle and 14 snaps against Dallas in the second game of the season before leaving with the groin injury. He did not play in losses to Chicago and Green Bay. He tried to play against Carolina, but left after five snaps.
He didn’t play last week against Minnesota.
It’s a big season for McKinley, who had his $10.3 million fifth-year option declined by the team in the offseason. He was off to a good start with one sack, seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and seven quarterback hits.
Here’s the list on the Falcons’ inactives: Cornerback Jordan Miller, running back Qadree Ollison, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.
The Lions’ inactives are quarterback David Blough, cornerback Desmond Trufant, safety Miles Killebrew, running back Bo Scarbrough, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
