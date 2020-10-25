What Raheem Morris said after Falcons’ loss to Lions

On a pass interference call on CB A.J. Terrell: “You know, I don’t recall that one. I didn’t see that one. I just was talking about that right now. I didn’t see that pass interference call.”

On adjustments that need to be made in the fourth quarter when closing games: “We’ve got to be better finishers. Our rushers got to get home. You’ve got to hit the quarterback in those moments. You’ve got to have the ability to pick up the ball when a guy is scrambling around, throwing it up in the air. We’ve got to find ways to finish the game better, and we did not do that today.”

On whether there was a substitution mix-up on the play where the Falcons were called for too-many men: “I don’t know if it was a substitution mix-up, it was just a personnel deal. Deion is running off, had too many out there and we thought he got off but he didn’t. Obviously they went back and reviewed it and said he wasn’t off, so they gave him the 12 men on the field.”

On whether there was an explanation from the referees as to why the flag was picked up prior to the last play of the game: “It was not. The call was made. They had it that way, no excuses. We’ve got to stop them on the next play.”

On DE Dante Fowler’s impact on the team’s run defense recently: “He made some big splash plays today. We needed one more from somebody, and we didn’t get it.”

On whether there’s a common thread between the Falcons fourth-quarter losses: “You know, it’s just that two-minute defense, just in general. Right there before the half they got three, and right there at the end of the game they just scored six. So we’ve got to find a way to get better, we’ve got to find a way to tighten up, be more stout. We’ve got to find a way to play better defense in the second half and at halftime.”

On his message to the team: “No excuses. Short week. Turn around, let’s go back there and get ready to go play a common opponent in our division and let’s go to work.”

On whether the best way to move past a loss is to get back out and play immediately: “You know, in this league you’d prepared to get over losses and when they happen you’d better move on quickly and not let somebody beat you twice.”

On whether he talked to RB Todd Gurley postgame: “No, I did not. I came right into the presser right after the game and been in here talking to you. We’ll talk and we’ll speak on some things, we’ll go back and obviously review the film like we always do and be ready to deal.”

On whether this loss will reflect on him as an interim head coach: “You know, we had the 1-0 mentality, so we’re right back at that mode, right back in that mentality. Short week, let’s go to work.”

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

