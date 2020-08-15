5 observations from Falcons’ Saturday practice

Terrell pick: Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was at left cornerback with the first-team defense, intercepted a pass from Matt Ryan that was intended for wide receiver Calvin Ridley. After securing the ball, the sidelines erupted and Terrell took off on a joyful run.

Gurley’s cutting: Running back Todd Gurley looked great making one cut and darting up the field. Also, second-year running back Qadree Ollison appeared to get a lot of action.

Safety play: The Falcons had Keanu Neal at strong safety and Damontae Kazee at free safety. There were some alignments when all three safeties -- Neal, Kazee and Ricardo Allen -- were on the field. Also, Darqueze Dennard was at nickel back with the first team.

Check back later for stories.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com