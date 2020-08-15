5 observations from Falcons’ Saturday practice

With the practice tempo picking up, the Falcons were in helmets and shorts on Saturday.
The offensive players wore black jerseys and the defense wore white jerseys.
Here are five observations from the Falcons’ Saturday practice:
Left guard: Matt Gono is working with the first team at left guard. James Carpenter and Matt Hennessy are rotating through at the position.
Sheffield out: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield did not practice for the second day. We’ll have to get an update on his status.
Terrell pick: Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was at left cornerback with the first-team defense, intercepted a pass from Matt Ryan that was intended for wide receiver Calvin Ridley. After securing the ball, the sidelines erupted and Terrell took off on a joyful run.
Gurley’s cutting: Running back Todd Gurley looked great making one cut and darting up the field. Also, second-year running back Qadree Ollison appeared to get a lot of action.
Safety play: The Falcons had Keanu Neal at strong safety and Damontae Kazee at free safety. There were some alignments when all three safeties -- Neal, Kazee and Ricardo Allen -- were on the field. Also, Darqueze Dennard was at nickel back with the first team.
Check back later for stories.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com