3 key matchups: Panthers at Falcons

Panthers WR Robby Anderson vs. Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield: Anderson, a former New York Jet, was signed as a free agent this offseason. He’s caught 28 of 34 targets for 377 yards and a touchdown. Sheffield matched up with Green Bay’s top receiver Monday night and played strong in his 2020 debut. He suffered a foot injury during training camp. “He runs the full route-tree and he catches the ball,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said of Anderson. “He also caught a lot of balls underneath and then (made some) runs after the catch for us. I think he’s playing really well. We have to continue to find ways to get him the ball all over the field to take advantage of his run-after-the-catch potential.”

Panthers DE Brian Burns vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Burns has registered only one sack, but it was a sack-strip in the first quarter against San Diego on Sept. 27 to help jump-start the team in a 21-16 victory, the Panthers’ first after two losses. He has 13 tackles and three tackles for a loss. McGary returned after missing one game because of a knee strain. Last season, he struggled with speed rushers. He is doing much better in 2020.