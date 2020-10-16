3 key matchups: Falcons at Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: The two met in the college national championship game in January, and Jefferson won the battle. He caught 9 of 12 targets for 106 yards. Terrell returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week against Carolina and had a strong outing. He has been a bright spot in the Falcons' shaky secondary. He has 14 tackles in three games.

Vikings SS Harrison Smith vs. Falcons TE Hayden Hurst: Smith has 23 tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and one interception, the 24th of his career. Smith is a five-time Pro Bowler. Hurst needs to step it up. He’s caught 15 of his 28 targets (53.5%) for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for first downs. Former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper caught 71% of his targets in 2019 and 75% in 2018.