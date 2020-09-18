3 key matchups: Falcons at Cowboys

Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (0-1) face the Cowboys (0-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium:
Falcons DE Dante Fowler vs. Dallas RT Terence Steele: Fowler had half a sack in his debut with the Falcons. When he lines up at left defensive end, he’ll have an overwhelming matchup advantage against Steele, who is an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech. Steele is filling in for La’el Collins, who’s on injured reserve with a hip injury and Cam Erving, who is out with a knee sprain.
Falcons NB Darqueze Dennard vs. Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb: Dennard, a former first-round pick with the Bengals, had three tackles in his debut with the Falcons. Lamb, who the Cowboys are trying to develop as a threat out of the slot, had a strong debut. The Cowboys played three receivers most of the time against the Rams last week as Lamb played 59 of 72 snaps (82%). Dennard played 39 of 62 snaps (62%) against the Seahawks.
Falcons C Alex Mack vs. Dallas NT Dontari Poe: The Falcons will need to establish the run and that will start with attempting to control Poe. Mack will receive help from either guards Chris Lindstrom or James Carpenter. Poe, who played one season for the Falcons (2017), played 36 of 73 defensive snaps (49%) against the Rams in the season-opener. With the Falcons' tackles in tough battles too, Mack and friends need to win on the inside.
