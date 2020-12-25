3 key matchups: Falcons at Chiefs

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun vs. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Oluokun goes from covering Rob Gronkowski to Kelce, who was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth consecutive season. He has 98 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. Oluokun has held his own against the top tight ends this season. “That kid has grown since he was a cornerback at Yale,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s a heck of a football player. He can do everything. He covers out on the outside. He covers on the inside. He plays the run game well. He’s a heck of a player. Unique. It will be a great matchup between those two.”

Falcons FS Sharrod Neasman/Ricardo Allen vs. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: Former Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, a senior defensive assistant with the Falcons, had a long conversation with free safety Ricardo Allen on his first day back to practice this week. The Falcons are hoping that Allen makes it through the concussion protocol and can play deep to take away the bombs to Hill. “He has got one of the great defensive minds in this league,” Reid said of Sutton. “I’m sure he’ll have a couple of surprises. Their whole defensive staff is just solid.”