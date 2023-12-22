3 key matchups: Colts at Falcons

Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
32 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Colts (8-6) face the Falcons (6-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Colts RB Trey Sermon vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been out with a broken thumb and Zach Moss sustained an arm injury. Sermon, who played at Sprayberry High, Oklahoma and Ohio State, took over the lead role Sunday against the Steelers and rushed 17 times for 88 yards. Elliss led the charge against the Panthers as the Falcons’ attacked the running backs before they got up a head of steam. Elliss ranks second on the team with 100 tackles and has seven tackles for loss.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Colts LB E.J. Speed vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Speed led the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the win over the Steelers. Robinson has 176 carries for 801 yards (4.6 per carry) and four touchdowns. He’s also caught 41 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He was held to 11 yards on seven carries in his last outing.

Colts G Quinten Nelson vs. Falcons DT David Onyemata: Nelson has been to five consecutive Pro Bowls since he was drafted out of Notre Dame. He was All-Pro his first three seasons in the league. Onyemata was playing at a Pro Bowl level before he suffered an ankle injury. He has missed the past two games, but returned to practice this week.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top