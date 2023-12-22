3 key matchups: Colts at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Colts (8-6) face the Falcons (6-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Colts RB Trey Sermon vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been out with a broken thumb and Zach Moss sustained an arm injury. Sermon, who played at Sprayberry High, Oklahoma and Ohio State, took over the lead role Sunday against the Steelers and rushed 17 times for 88 yards. Elliss led the charge against the Panthers as the Falcons’ attacked the running backs before they got up a head of steam. Elliss ranks second on the team with 100 tackles and has seven tackles for loss.

Colts LB E.J. Speed vs. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Speed led the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the win over the Steelers. Robinson has 176 carries for 801 yards (4.6 per carry) and four touchdowns. He’s also caught 41 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He was held to 11 yards on seven carries in his last outing.