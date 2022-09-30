ajc logo
X

3 key matchups: Browns at Falcons

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Browns (2-1) face the Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Browns DEs vs. Falcons OTs: Myles Garrett, the Browns’ three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, was in a car accident Monday. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but his status for the game is unknown. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle injury) did not play against the Steelers and could miss the game Sunday. If Clowney and Garrett do not play, the Browns could turn to rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. Wright was drafted in the third round out of Alabama-Birmingham and Thomas in the seventh round out of Oklahoma.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Browns TE David Njoku vs. Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins: Like the Falcons, the Browns moved on from Austin Hooper and signed Njoku to a four-year, $56.75 million contract this offseason. He has caught 13 of 16 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons were burned Sunday on a third-and-1 by Seattle’s Cody Parkinson. If Njoku gets behind the defense, it will be for much more than 36 yards.

Browns WR Amari Cooper vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: The Cowboys basically gave Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, away for a bag of chips (a fifth-round pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-round picks). Cooper has caught 19 of 27 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Terrell, who will follow Cooper when they are in man-to-man coverage, had a strong game against Seattle’s DK Metcalf, with three pass breakups.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings18h ago

Five things to know about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri
16h ago

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’
23h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
9h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
9h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Weekend Predictions: Falcons lose, Georgia rolls
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota must eliminate his ballhandling miscues
1h ago
X-factor for Sunday: Can Falcons stand up to rugged AFC North?
1h ago
Falcons hoping to spoil Nick Chubb’s homecoming Sunday
13h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top