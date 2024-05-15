Falcons sign cornerback Anthony Johnson

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed cornerback Anthony Johnson on Wednesday.
Johnson, 25, who’s 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, played at Louisville (2018-20) and Virginia (2021-22). He has spent time on the practice squad with the Saints and Packers. He signed with the Saints after the 2023 NFL draft.
UPDATED DEPTH CHART
Here’s the updated Falcons depth chart after the signing of Johnson:
OFFENSE
QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix, John Paddock
RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan
FB – Tucker Fisk, Robert Burns
WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, JaQuae Jackson, Dylan Drummond
Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud
TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley
LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley
LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Nolan Potter
RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden
DEFENSE 3-4 alignment
DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Bradlee Anae, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus
NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue
DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Willington Previlon, Ruke Orhorhoro
LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, Kehinde Oginni
LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler
RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand
ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice
CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao
Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval, Anthony Johnson
FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III
SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank
CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams
KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams
