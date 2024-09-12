Breaking: Fulton judge strikes three more counts in Trump indictment
Usher to throw out first pitch before Braves game Saturday

Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images/TNS)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves are adding to their impressive list of people to throw out a first pitch this season.

Add Usher to that list.

The Grammy award winning entertainer will throw out the first pitch before the Braves host the Dodgers on Saturday.

And there is more.

Jermaine Dupri will do the ‘Play Ball’ announcement before the same game. Braves Retail will host an in-store event at Threads in collaboration with Starter that will feature a meet-and-greet with Dupri. The event will be from 4-7 p.m. and will have promotional giveaways with purchases, music from a live DJ and the meet-and-greet with Dupri at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by a discussion around the intersection of sports, style and Atlanta culture with the Head of Marketing at Starter, Tony Shellman.

The Braves open a key four-game series against the Dodgers on Friday at Truist Park.

Recently, performers Ludacris and Big Boi, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw out the first pitch before a Braves game.

Usher, who grew up in Atlanta, performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

