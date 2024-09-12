And there is more.

Jermaine Dupri will do the ‘Play Ball’ announcement before the same game. Braves Retail will host an in-store event at Threads in collaboration with Starter that will feature a meet-and-greet with Dupri. The event will be from 4-7 p.m. and will have promotional giveaways with purchases, music from a live DJ and the meet-and-greet with Dupri at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by a discussion around the intersection of sports, style and Atlanta culture with the Head of Marketing at Starter, Tony Shellman.

The Braves open a key four-game series against the Dodgers on Friday at Truist Park.

Recently, performers Ludacris and Big Boi, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw out the first pitch before a Braves game.

Usher, who grew up in Atlanta, performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year.