Tucker Davidson could pitch his way into bigger role

“He’s a young kid that’s growing,” Snitker said. “He’s been put in some spots, was rushed up here last year. ... He’s a kid who was impressive in spring training a couple years and I think he might be maturing, figuring some things out. The breaking ball is real. That was really good. That was a very impressive outing by him.”

Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson, making his first start of 2021, delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Davidson is the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, per Baseball America. It’s questioned whether Davidson will remain a starter long term, but the Braves have been committed to developing him as such. Maybe they’ll be rewarded in the coming months.

Wilson pitched well in his latest major-league start, allowing two runs over six innings against the Blue Jays, but that was over a week ago. A downside to yo-yoing pitchers between Triple-A and the majors is the lack of consistent opportunities. It’s a double-edged sword: The player needs to perform to earn more chances, but without those chances, it’s hard to develop a rhythm and perform at one’s best. Nobody said pitching development was easy.

Nonetheless, the Braves need each of these hurlers to maximize whatever opportunities they receive. While it wasn’t a dominant performance, Davidson did so Tuesday, keeping the Braves in the game. As Snitker has referenced recently, the Braves’ “old” offense could score enough to win a game like that (but that’s a separate issue).

“I just wanted to continue doing what I was doing in (Triple-A) Gwinnett and give the team every opportunity to win the ballgame,” said Davidson, who had a 0.64 ERA in two Triple-A starts before his promotion. “I wanted to go deep into the game and just help us win as much as I could.”

In whichever way Davidson, Wilson and Wright are used, they’re becoming more than just expendable depth now. They’re necessary. If another Braves starter goes down for an extended period – the realities of the MLB season and the Braves’ recent luck suggest that’s quite possible - they’re looking at two of the three being every-fifth-day options.

It’s safe to pencil Davidson into the conversation now. It’s unclear when his next major-league appearance will be, and the role he’ll serve in doing so, but it looks like there’s a spot for the lefty on the 2021 Braves. It’s up to him to make the most of it.

“He has a pretty good fastball, pretty good slider,” reliever Will Smith said. “He’s going to be a good one, hopefully.”