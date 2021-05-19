Braves acquire C Kevan Smith from Rays

The Braves bolstered their catching depth again Wednesday, acquiring veteran Kevan Smith from the Rays for cash considerations.
Smith, 32, was recently designated for assignment when previously injured Rays catcher Francisco Mejia rejoined the club. Smith has appeared in three games this season, going 1-for-4. He previously played for the White Sox (2016-18) and Angels (2019) before spending parts of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay.
“We’ve got a lot of trust in him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash recently said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “If somebody goes down, we feel comfortable with the knowledge that he has of our pitching staff, the ability that he can go up and put together good at-bats.”
Smith was active for the Braves’ series finale against the Mets Wednesday. He’s wearing No. 52.
In additional moves, the Braves designated catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment.
Mathis, 38, went 0-for-9 in three games but drew positive reviews for how he handled pitchers. Smith replaces him as William Contreras’ backup. The Braves also reinstated lefty Grant Dayton (left-thigh inflammation) from the injured list and optioned starter Tucker Davidson back to Triple-A following his start Tuesday.
The Braves entered Wednesday at 19-23, trying to avoid being swept by the National League East-leading Mets.