Braves acquire C Kevan Smith from Rays

Smith, 32, was recently designated for assignment when previously injured Rays catcher Francisco Mejia rejoined the club. Smith has appeared in three games this season, going 1-for-4. He previously played for the White Sox (2016-18) and Angels (2019) before spending parts of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay.

“We’ve got a lot of trust in him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash recently said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “If somebody goes down, we feel comfortable with the knowledge that he has of our pitching staff, the ability that he can go up and put together good at-bats.”