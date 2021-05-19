Tucker Davidson, William Contreras friendship proves fruitful in majors

It helped that the 25-year-old was throwing to catcher William Contreras, with whom he’s developed a bond over the past several years as the two ascended the Braves’ system.

“I was drafted and in the GCL (Gulf Coast League) with him in 2016,” Davidson said. “I gave up a double to him in my first outing ever, so he holds that on me. But we’ve been working together since the GCL. We’ve come up through the system together. We know each other. He knows what I like to do. We have a good relationship off the field as well. Being able to throw to him (Tuesday) was very comfortable for us. We just got to go out there and do what we did in the minors.”