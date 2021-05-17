Braves starter Mike Soroka undergoes exploratory surgery

Snitker told reporters last week that Soroka was enduring another setback, the discomfort in his Achilles, and that he’d undergo another surgery in Wisconsin, where he underwent the first Achilles surgery Aug. 7, 2020. The team still hasn’t officially ruled out Soroka pitching this season.

“They went in and cleaned everything up,” Snitker said. “You just have to give it time to see how everything heals. They won’t know anything for a few weeks.”

When healthy, Soroka was one of the top young starters in MLB. In 2019, his first and latest full season, Soroka was an All-Star and had a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts.

Soroka’s latest setback dealt further damage to the Braves’ rotation, even though the team wasn’t necessarily counting on him. The Braves lost breakout starter Huascar Ynoa on Monday after the player broke his hand punching a dugout bench in Sunday’s loss.

With Soroka and Ynoa completely out of the picture for the foreseeable future, the team needs another one of its unproven pitchers - Bryse Wilson, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Wright - to fill the void. The Braves still have Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly currently healthy in their rotation.