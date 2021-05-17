Huascar Ynoa breaks hand, will miss at least two months

Ynoa, frustrated following one of his few uninspiring outings, punched a dugout bench and broke his right hand, manager Brian Snitker said Monday. Ynoa will miss at least two months. He was officially placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand before Monday’s series opener against the Mets.

“That’s a tough one,” Snitker said. “He got frustrated after his outing yesterday and punched the seat in the dugout and broke his hand. It’s going to be a couple months that he’ll be down, then we’ll have to get him built back up. I hate to see that. The young guy was doing so well. That’s a big loss for us.”