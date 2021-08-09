Travis d’Arnaud looks ready to rejoin Braves

Travis d'Arnaud stats

He is expected to rejoin the Braves lineup in the coming week, possibly as early as Tuesday against the Reds. And they’re eager to have him back.

“Once we get Travis back we’re gonna have a pretty good hitter hitting eighth,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday. “So I think it’s going to be a pretty big lineup.”

Other key contributors to Gwinnett’s sweep of the Knights Sunday were: outfielder Cristian Pache, who led off game two with a solo home run — his seventh with the Stripers; reliever A.J. Minter extended his scoreless streak — since being optioned last month — to seven games; and infielder/outfielder Orlando Arcia hit .333 (8-for-24) with a double, homer, and four RBIs in his first series back with Gwinnett.