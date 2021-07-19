ajc logo
Braves option A.J. Minter to Triple-A Gwinnett

"One of the toughest jobs in professional sports, for me, is being a Major League baseball reliever," says Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 17 minutes ago

The Braves optioned A.J. Minter to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday’s loss to the Rays that saw the left-handed reliever blow his sixth save of the season and the team fail to hold another seventh-inning lead.

Minter (1-4) took the loss in the 7-5 defeat after he pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and two earned runs.

Minter entered in the seventh inning with the Braves holding a 4-3 lead. The Rays’ Joey Wendle singled to lead off the inning. Kevin Kiermaier followed with an RBI double that tied the game. Austin Meadows added a sacrifice fly to give the Rays the lead for good. The Rays added two more runs on a home run off Luke Jackson in the inning to take a 7-4 lead.

A.J. Minter stats

In his last 25 appearances, Minter has allowed 13 earned runs, 25 hits, seven walks and struck out 19 over 17.1 innings pitched. Opponents have hit .342 in that span.

