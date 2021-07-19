Braves option A.J. Minter to Triple-A Gwinnett

Minter (1-4) took the loss in the 7-5 defeat after he pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and two earned runs.

Minter entered in the seventh inning with the Braves holding a 4-3 lead. The Rays’ Joey Wendle singled to lead off the inning. Kevin Kiermaier followed with an RBI double that tied the game. Austin Meadows added a sacrifice fly to give the Rays the lead for good. The Rays added two more runs on a home run off Luke Jackson in the inning to take a 7-4 lead.