Huascar Ynoa, Travis d’Arnaud inch closer to returns

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) and right-hander Huascar Ynoa (hand) have made progress during their rehab assignments and are moving closer to their returns. Both players are rehabbing at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Ynoa, who’s returning from a broken hand, pitched 3-2/3 innings Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk while throwing 68 pitches.