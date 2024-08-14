Travis d’Arnaud comes through as Braves beat Giants in 10 innings again

Five observations:

1. Travis d’Arnaud did it again.

This time, he singled home a run to punctuate a seven-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning.

He fell behind, 0-2, before taking two balls and fouling off two pitches. Then he grounded a single that went off the diving second baseman and rolled into shallow right field. Luke Williams scored from second.

For the second time in as many nights, d’Arnaud had given the Braves a lead in the 10th inning. On Monday, he lined a sacrifice fly to right field.

In the bottom of the 10th, Raisel Iglesias stranded the runner at second base.

Morton held San Francisco to two runs over six innings. Jesse Chavez pitched a scoreless seventh.

In the eighth, Pierce Johnson had runners on first and second with no outs before rolling a double play. He was almost out of it. Almost.

He spiked a curveball and that wild pitch allowed the runner at third to score and tie the game.

After the Braves failed to score in the top of the ninth, Dylan Lee sent the game to extra innings – with an assist from Eli White, who made a spectacular catch in center field on a hard-hit ball to the wall.

2. Morton’s milestone came on the seventh pitch in a battle between with Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth inning. Morton threw a backfoot curveball that Yastrzemski swung over.

And with that, Morton joined an elite list of pitchers – one of which is Morton’s Braves teammate.

He’s one of seven active pitchers to reach the 2,000-strikeout mark. The others are Max Scherzer (3,405), Justin Verlander (3,393), Clayton Kershaw (2,961), Chris Sale (2,366), Gerrit Cole (2,204) and Lance Lynn (2,003). Morton could move up that list by passing Lynn this season.

Morton is the 89th pitcher all-time to record at least 2,000 strikeouts. Other names on the list range from Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson to Tommy John and Cy Young.

3. Lefty Kyle Harrison had never faced the Braves. He pitched a decent game, but Atlanta managed three runs off of him over five innings.

One of them: Travis d’Arnaud’s third-inning homer, which was his sixth blast in his past 14 games.

Another one: Ramón Laureano’s second-inning homer, which might be one reason the Braves should keep him around when they activate Michael Harris II on Wednesday.

4. Jorge Soler began his latest stint with the Braves 4-for-24 over his first seven games after the trade.

Since then: 8-for-19, four homers, 10 RBIs and five walks.

On Tuesday, Soler smoked a run-scoring double off Harrison in the second inning. He’s driven in at least one run in four of his past five games. He has 10 RBIs in this stretch. He homered in three straight games – including two homers in one contest – to begin this span.

He’s provided Atlanta with the pop it desired when it acquired him. He’s also shown patience and taken his walks.

5. The Phillies continue to leave the door open for the Braves in the National League East standings. Will Atlanta take advantage? Time will tell.

But right now, it seems the opportunity is still there for the Braves.

After the Phillies lost to the Marlins at home on Tuesday, the Braves were only six games behind Philadelphia. And the two teams play three games at Truist Park next week, so Atlanta can make up more ground then.

Stat to know

4 - Morton has 2,000 strikeouts, but he didn’t strike out that many in a Braves uniform alone. Only four pitchers have tallied at least 2,000 strikeouts with the Braves: John Smoltz (3,011), Phil Niekro (2,912), Warren Spahn (2,493) and Tom Glavine (2,091).

Up next

On Wednesday, Braves right-hander Grant Holmes will pitch against the Giants, who’ll send left-hander Robbie Ray to the mound. The game starts at 9:45 p.m.