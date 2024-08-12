Braves place A.J. Minter on injured list, recall Dylan Lee

In late May, Minter went on the injured list with this same designation – left hip inflammation. At the time, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was dealing with a left hip impingement. He missed a month and a few days, and returned July 3.

The Braves aren’t yet sure if Minter will pitch again this season. He must be evaluated first.

It’s Aug. 12, and there’s a little over a month and a half left in this regular season. Regardless of the severity of this injury, it’s an unfortunate twist for Minter in his contract year – which could be his final season with Atlanta.

On Sunday, Minter threw a scoreless inning in the loss to the Rockies. He gave up two hits and struck out a batter. Two days before that, he surrendered the go-ahead run in a loss at Coors Field.

But since returning from the first injury, Minter had pitched well. He allowed three earned runs over 13 innings – and was scored on in two of 14 appearances over that span – before hitting the injured list again.

The Braves recently optioned Dylan Lee when they reinstated Max Fried from the injured list. Lee is Atlanta’s only optionable reliever, which has made him the chess piece in those situations.

But now he’s back. And he should be a nice replacement for Minter. Lee, also a lefty, had a 2.00 ERA in 45 major-league innings entering Monday.