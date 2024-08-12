Atlanta Braves

Braves place A.J. Minter on injured list, recall Dylan Lee

SAN FRANCISCO – The Braves on Monday placed left-handed reliever A.J. Minter on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation.

Atlanta recalled Dylan Lee to take his roster spot.

In late May, Minter went on the injured list with the same injury – left hip inflammation. He was dealing with a left hip impingement. He didn’t return until July 3.

The Braves aren’t yet sure if Minter will pitch again this season. He must be evaluated first.

It’s Aug. 12, and there’s a little over a month and a half left in this regular season. Regardless of the severity of this injury, it’s an unfortunate twist for Minter in his contract year – which could be his final season with Atlanta.

On Sunday, Minter threw a scoreless inning in the loss to the Rockies. He gave up two hits and struck out a batter. Two days before that, he surrendered the go-ahead run in a loss at Coors Field.

But since returning from the first injury, Minter had pitched well. He allowed three earned runs over 13 innings – and was scored on in two of 14 appearances over that span – before hitting the injured list again.

The Braves recently optioned Dylan Lee when they reinstated Max Fried from the injured list. Lee is Atlanta’s only optionable reliever, which has made him the chess piece in those situations.

But now he’s back. And he should be a nice replacement for Minter. Lee, also a lefty, had a 2.00 ERA in 45 major-league innings entering Monday.

