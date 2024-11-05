Surgery to sideline Braves reliever Jiménez for most of 2025 season

Jiménez injured his knee during the season. He was re-evaluated in the offseason. No one knew the extent of the damage until Cole performed surgery.

If Jiménez were to return closer to eight months, he would be back in late June or early July. If he misses a full 12 months, then he would likely be out all of 2025, pending a postseason run.

Either way, the surgery rehab will keep Jiménez out for a sizable chunk of the season. And that doesn’t include the time it will take for him to complete a throwing progression and rehab assignment before returning to a major-league mound.

In 2024, Jiménez was one of Atlanta’s top relievers. He posted a 2.62 ERA over 68 2/3. He struck out 82 batters and walked 23 as he continued validating the Braves’ faith in him.

Last offseason, the Braves re-signed Jiménez -- acquired in a Dec. 2022 trade with Detroit -- to a three-year, $26 million deal to keep him in Atlanta.