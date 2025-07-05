Laureano drives in go-ahead run in 3-run 10th inning as Orioles blast 3 homers and beat Braves 9-6

Braves left-hander Aaron Bummer recorded strikeouts on his first five outs before fading quickly in the third. Tyler O'Neill homered to lead off the inning. Bummer walked Cedric Mullins before giving up Westburg's two-run homer.

Colton Cowser also had a two-run homer for Baltimore in the fourth.

Bummer served as the opener in his first start of 374 career games in nine seasons. The Braves needed a bullpen game after right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach landed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a fractured right elbow.

Atlanta’s rotation already was missing Chris Sale (broken rib), AJ Smith-Shawver (Tommy John surgery) and Reynaldo López (shoulder surgery).

Matt Olson drove in two runs with three hits, including a homer, for Atlanta. Austin Riley drove in three runs with two hits, including a two-run homer in the first off Dean Kremer.

Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez left the game with right knee pain in the fifth inning and was having an MRI following the game. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said he expects to know more about Sánchez on Sunday. The Orioles have three catchers on the IL: Adley Rutschman (left oblique strain), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (lower back strain). Stallings replaced Sánchez.

The Braves fell to 28-5 when scoring five or more runs.

In a rare 11:35 a.m. ET start for Roku TV, Braves RHP Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.47 ERA) will face Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (1-0, 2.05) on Sunday.

