Laureano drives in go-ahead run in 3-run 10th inning as Orioles blast 3 homers and beat Braves 9-6

Ramón Laureano’s double in the 10th inning gave Baltimore the lead and the Orioles hit three home runs in 9-6 win over the Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Laureano (12) hits an RBI double in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Laureano (12) hits an RBI double in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ramón Laureano's double in the 10th inning gave Baltimore the lead and the Orioles hit three home runs in 9-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Laureano's double down the third-base line off Rafael Montero (0-1) drove in Jordan Westburg from third base. Jacob Stallings added a two-run double in the inning.

Félix Bautista (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for Baltimore, which has won the first two games of the three-game series. Yennier Cano got the last three outs for his first save.

Braves left-hander Aaron Bummer recorded strikeouts on his first five outs before fading quickly in the third. Tyler O'Neill homered to lead off the inning. Bummer walked Cedric Mullins before giving up Westburg's two-run homer.

Colton Cowser also had a two-run homer for Baltimore in the fourth.

Bummer served as the opener in his first start of 374 career games in nine seasons. The Braves needed a bullpen game after right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach landed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a fractured right elbow.

Atlanta’s rotation already was missing Chris Sale (broken rib), AJ Smith-Shawver (Tommy John surgery) and Reynaldo López (shoulder surgery).

Matt Olson drove in two runs with three hits, including a homer, for Atlanta. Austin Riley drove in three runs with two hits, including a two-run homer in the first off Dean Kremer.

Key moment

Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez left the game with right knee pain in the fifth inning and was having an MRI following the game. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said he expects to know more about Sánchez on Sunday. The Orioles have three catchers on the IL: Adley Rutschman (left oblique strain), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (lower back strain). Stallings replaced Sánchez.

Key stat

The Braves fell to 28-5 when scoring five or more runs.

Up next

In a rare 11:35 a.m. ET start for Roku TV, Braves RHP Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.47 ERA) will face Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (1-0, 2.05) on Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg (11) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez, center, tags out Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, at the plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

