Spencer Strider sets career-high in strikeouts, Braves bats pummel Phillies

“(His mental makeup) is really, really good,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a really mature guy. The way he slows the game down on the mound. He knows what he wants to do. His work, consistency of it. He’s a mature kid for no more professional career than he’s had. To do what he’s doing now, it’s pretty impressive. He’s an impressive young man. He knows what he’s doing and he has a plan. Just a very professional way of going about things.”

2. Strider dazzled the Phillies, requiring only two outs by his outfielders. He didn’t fade as he continued, either. He struck out the side in the sixth – Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm the victims – and fanned J.T. Realmuto to open the seventh. Darick Hall’s two-out single led Snitker to dip into his bullpen, removing Strider at 98 pitches (68 for strikes).

There’s been a lot of dialogue around Strider’s innings total. He pitched 63 innings in college and 94 last season. He’s at 87 frames now. He’s not only unconcerned, but he laughs at the workload conversation.

“I’m very grateful for the concern over my energy level and arm; it seems to be expressed by everybody,” Strider said, sarcastically. “I’m in pretty good shape. I don’t know what the concern is. I’m a pitcher. Everyone seems concerned about my innings. If everyone is such an expert on innings increases, then I’m happy to take your advice. Let’s hear it.”

Combined Shape Caption Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson shatters his bat on an RBI single to take a 9-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Combined Shape Caption Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson shatters his bat on an RBI single to take a 9-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

3. The Braves’ offense clobbered six Phillies pitchers, producing 13 runs on 14 hits. That included a fifth frame in which the Braves scored six two-out runs. The Braves had four extra-base hits and went 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, outfielder Eddie Rosario and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna each had three hits.

4. Ozuna also had a towering home run in the seventh. It was his third multi-hit game since July 1, though his second in eight days. Ozuna is trying to rebound from an ugly month in which he slashed .195/.247/.368 with four homers, three doubles and eight RBIs across 23 games.

Rosario had his third multi-hit effort in the past six games. He’s looked increasingly comfortable after first struggling since his return from a multi-month absence due to an eye procedure. Rosario and Ozuna are potent bats at their best. Either heating up makes a deep lineup even more threatening.

“I just love the fact that Eddie is getting his legs under him,” Snitker said of Rosario.

Combined Shape Caption Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna gets a hug from Orlando Arcia after hitting a solo homer to take a 10-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning of a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Combined Shape Caption Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna gets a hug from Orlando Arcia after hitting a solo homer to take a 10-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning of a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

5. The Braves had a busy 24 hours leading into the game. They signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal worth $212 million, the largest pact in club history. They also swung deals before the deadline for utilityman Ehire Adrianza, starter Jake Odorizzi, outfielder Robbie Grossman and reliever Raisel Iglesias.

“He’s a guy you look at and go, ‘Man, that’s pretty good that we acquired him,’” Snitker said of Iglesias. “He’s a huge lift for our bullpen to have another right-handed guy like that. He can close on days Kenley (Jansen) isn’t available. This guy can close games out. Alex (Anthopoulos) talked with him and I think he’s excited about being here, too.”

While it’s not a flashy list of names, the Braves addressed their needs for a platoon outfielder, additional starter and veteran reliever while upgrading the end of their bench. The Braves are fourth in betting odds to win the National League (+550), per Fanduel Sportsbook, behind the Dodgers (+165), Mets (+290) and Padres (+490). San Diego had a star-studded trade deadline in acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Hader and even Brandon Drury, who’s had a career year with Cincinnati.

Braves 13, Phillies 1

Stat to know

2-1/2 (The Mets fell to the Nationals in starter Jacob deGrom’s return, so the Braves are 2-1/2 games back in the division.)

Quotable

“I’m not super excited about it. I’m more concerned about winning games and going out and winning another World Series, winning the division.” – Strider on winning rookie of the month

Up next

The Braves and Phillies end their two-game series Wednesday at noon. Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.34) faces Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.77).