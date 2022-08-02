Austin Riley wins National League player of month after historic July

Riley is the Braves’ first player of the month since outfielder Ronald Acuna earned the honor in April 2021. He’s the fourth Braves player to be named such in the past decade following Acuna, Freddie Freeman (September 2020, September 2016) and Justin Upton (April 2013). Riley also is the first Braves third baseman to win player of the month since Bob Horner in July 1980.

Most important to Riley, the Braves went 18-8 in July, continuing the winning surge they started with a 21-6 June that included a 14-game win streak. Riley has been an essential part of that success. He’s hit .343/.390/.701 with 20 doubles, 17 homers and 43 RBIs over the past two months (52 games).

Riley is among the leading contenders for NL MVP with two months remaining. Asked Sunday whether he belonged in that conversation, the perpetually humble slugger responded, “I guess,” adding he was focused solely on team success. Riley is second in betting odds for MVP (+550) behind the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (-150) at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Monday morning.

“It’s been incredible, fun to watch,” manager Brian Snitker said Sunday of Riley. “How he plays the game, the consistency with which he does everything, it’s incredible. How professional he is, how he carries himself, how he respects the game. He checks all the boxes of being that guy. He’s a guy you want on the buses and vans, all that stuff, representing your organization.”

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge won the award in the American League.

Also on Tuesday, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was named the NL Rookie of the Month.