Spencer Strider, home runs carry Braves past Rockies

“It’s pretty wild,” Strider said. “The guys who’ve thrown in this organization, it’s a long and incredible list. I’m just grateful to be here and having success.”

Warren Spahn holds the franchise’s record with 18 strikeouts against the Cubs on June 14, 1952, for the Boston Braves.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, who’s been with the organization for over four decades, said of Strider: “That’s pretty good. I asked (Braves public relations) what Smoltz’s (total) was. That’s saying something with all the Hall of Famers and great pitchers we’ve had come through here.”

2. In Strider’s final inning, first baseman Matt Olson committed a one-out error when he flubbed what should’ve been an easy out. The Rockies had runners at the corners and a chance to rally.

Strider responded by striking out Elehuris Montero and Sean Bouchard, his record-tying and record-setting strikeouts. So Olson’s miscue provided the avenue for Strider’s record.

“I planned to ask (whether Olson dropped the ball on purpose),” Strider said, smiling. “That was very peculiar on his part. Might be an ulterior motive there. But those things happen. … He’s going to make way more plays than he’ll make little errors like that.”

3. While outsiders wait for any drop-off as Strider piles more innings, he’s laughed at concerns over his workload. It feels long ago that he was in the bullpen – he was quite the weapon there, too – as he continues dazzling as a starter.

Strider translates his immense upside into tangible production nearly each start. But this was beyond any of his previous electric outings. And he’s producing at an ace level with a two-pitch mix. He threw his fastball 64 times and his slider 42 times, according to Baseball Savant. His location, an area Snitker said he’s seen the most growth in Strider since the season’s beginning, was crisp.

The Rockies whiffed on 15 of 24 swings (64%) against his slider. There aren’t many starters who excel with two pitches, but Strider is overpowering – even similarly to a certain pitcher in Queens.

“(Jacob) deGrom, really, with the two-pitch mix,” third baseman Austin Riley said when asked if he’d faced anyone comparable to Strider. “Some other guys have that velocity, more than one pitch. He’s really doing it on two pitches and an occasional change-up. That’s really the only guy I can think of, (deGrom), from an arsenal standpoint.”

Braves third baseman Austin Riley hits a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Atlanta.

4. Riley opened the Braves’ scoring with a solo shot in the fourth. It was his 33rd home run of the season, matching his career high set last season. Outfielder Michael Harris added a homer in the following inning, carrying his August success into September.

Last month, Harris hit .337/.400/.590 with four homers, 12 doubles and 15 RBIs over 27 games. He also went 5-for-5 in stolen bases. Harris has a chance to win his second rookie of the month honor this season. The Braves have already won consecutive rookie of the month honors with Harris in June and Strider in July.

5. The Braves rebounded nicely after losing the series opener in ugly fashion Tuesday. They kept pace with the Mets, who defeated the Dodgers on Thursday to take two of three from MLB-best Los Angeles. The Braves are three games back in the division with 30 remaining.

Braves 3, Rockies 0

Stat to know

174 (Strider has 174 strikeouts – the fourth most in the National League - in 114-2/3 innings. The fewest innings pitched to reach 200 strikeouts was set by Randy Johnson, who reached the mark in 130-1/3 innings in 2001.)

Quotable

“When he came in here, he reminded me of (Craig) Kimbrel. Just looking at him, the arm, in spring training when I saw him. Now, he’s looking more like Tom Seaver.” – Snitker when asked if Strider reminded him of anybody

Up next

The Braves begin a three-game series Friday against the Marlins. Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10) will start the opener against Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13).