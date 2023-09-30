Ronald Acuña Jr. ties Braves record for stolen bases, but team loses to Nationals

The good thing about this weekend for the Braves: The results do not matter. They have clinched everything, and can act accordingly.

They lost Friday’s series opener to the Nationals 10-6. Atlanta is 103-57.

Five observations:

1. With two stolen bases, Ronald Acuña Jr. tied Otis Nixon’s record for most in a season in the modern era (since 1900), with 72 of them.

Kevin Pillar took the argument out of critics’ mouth: Yes, he said, MLB altered the rules before this season. The bases are slightly larger, and pitchers can’t control the running game like they once could.

But …

“If it was as easy as he’s making it seem, then everyone would do it,” Pillar said. “But to steal 72 bases just means that you gotta be on base a ton, and he’s doing that in addition to all the extra-base hits and home runs. It’s not an easy thing to do when you get to first base and guys know you’re gonna steal.”

Acuña is the first player to steal at least 72 bases since Jose Reyes stole 78 in 2007.

2. Speaking of records, it feels like the Braves are tying or breaking one every day at this point – both team and individual.

For example, Allan Winans was officially recalled on Sunday. Since then, he’s seen Acuña reach 40-70, Matt Olson set the team’s RBI record, the Braves break the MLB record for first-inning homers and Acuña tie Nixon’s record.

“It almost seems normal, but it’s totally not normal at all,” Winans said. “I know the media crew is always busy making all the graphics for everybody. It’s fun to watch. It’s cool to see something new almost every night pop up on your phone. It’s a special team. Obviously, this is gonna be a team to be remembered. Job’s definitely not done yet.”

Added Pillar: “The team stuff is kind of hard to kind of appreciate because we’re still going. I think it’ll be something when the season is over, this offseason, maybe a couple years down the road, I think you’ll look back and realize all the amazing things this team was able to accomplish, from home run records to run differential to having all these guys with 30-plus homers, and guys on the verge of 40-plus, and having so many guys with double-digit homers. I think it’s hard to appreciate the magnitude of it when you’re in it every day.”

Nationals 10, Braves 6

3. The Braves’ main goal this weekend: Stay healthy.

So far, so good.

On Friday, Acuña and Olson were removed after two plate appearances, which was planned. Michael Harris II and Orlando Arcia were not in the lineup.

These are the benefits of clinching everything before the final weekend.

The Braves collected 17 hits, but went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They left 15 on base.

It didn’t much matter, as this felt like somewhat of an exhibition game because of the circumstances.

4. Winans’ friend texted him after his start on Friday and asked him how he felt about the season.

“Dude, I feel great,” Winans responded. “I feel really good about how I feel. I gave the team a chance to win, which is all I can do.”

In July, Winans debuted at 27 years old. He had a solid first handful of starts in the majors, even if his regular season ended with him being charged with six runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. (Perhaps most discouraging: He served up three homers. He said it came down to execution.)

If Winans had an outside shot at making the NLDS roster entering this game, he might not have done himself any favors. Still, manager Brian Snitker said he’d feel good if Winans pitched for the Braves in the postseason.

Winans is proud of his season.

“I’m really excited to go into the offseason and get a lot better,” he said. “I feel like I learned a lot this year. These are probably some of the most exciting times of my life.”

5. On Friday, the Braves gave away a Spencer Strider bobblehead, complete with the mustache.

On Saturday, Strider will take the mound with history on the line: He needs two strikeouts to tie John Smoltz’s single-season Braves record, and three to break it. Smoltz struck out 276 batters in 1996.

His record has stood since then.

If you’ve ever seen Strider pitch, you know three strikeouts is nothing for him.

Stat to know

75 - Friday was the Braves’ 75th game with at least 10 hits, the most in baseball. The Rangers, who entered Friday with 69 such games, are in second place.

Quotable

“I wish I had his talent.”-Pillar on Acuña

Up next

On Saturday, the Braves will face Nationals right-hander Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m.