Richard Rodriguez logs two scoreless innings in first weekend with Braves

So far, Richard Rodriguez looks like he’ll be a real asset for the Braves’ bullpen.
The Braves acquired Rodriguez from the Pirates at the trade deadline, sending right-handers Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito to Pittsburgh for the 31-year-old reliever.
Rodriguez, a closer for the Pirates, will be used in every situation as a Brave. He pitched twice against Milwaukee over the weekend, producing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits Saturday before getting Brewers infielder Luis Urias to hit into an inning-ending double play.
On Sunday, Rodriguez recorded a perfect eighth in the Braves’ 2-1 loss. If the Braves are going to make that long-awaited run, they’re going to need more consistency from their bullpen. They’re counting on Rodriguez helping toward that end.
Richard Rodriguez stats
“He throws the ball over,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. “He throws fastballs and he throws it over. … I’m glad we’ve got him. That’s a good get for us.”
