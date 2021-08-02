Richard Rodriguez logs two scoreless innings in first weekend with Braves

The Braves acquired Rodriguez from the Pirates at the trade deadline, sending right-handers Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito to Pittsburgh for the 31-year-old reliever.

Rodriguez, a closer for the Pirates, will be used in every situation as a Brave. He pitched twice against Milwaukee over the weekend, producing two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits Saturday before getting Brewers infielder Luis Urias to hit into an inning-ending double play.