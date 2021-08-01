Braves offense misses opportunities in loss to Brewers

With the loss, the Braves are 8-9 in the second half. They’ve gone win-loss, win-loss for 16 consecutive games dating back to their final contest before the break. It’s left them at 52-54, still unable to cross the .500 mark for the first time this season.

After having consecutive strong efforts against Milwaukee’s dual aces in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, the Braves managed only one run over 5-2/3 innings against lefty Brett Anderson.