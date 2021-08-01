Braves offense misses opportunities in loss to Brewers

The Braves’ trend of alternating wins and losses every other day since the All-Star break continued Sunday, when the offense struggled in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers. The Braves dropped two of three to Milwaukee at Truist Park.
With the loss, the Braves are 8-9 in the second half. They’ve gone win-loss, win-loss for 16 consecutive games dating back to their final contest before the break. It’s left them at 52-54, still unable to cross the .500 mark for the first time this season.
After having consecutive strong efforts against Milwaukee’s dual aces in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, the Braves managed only one run over 5-2/3 innings against lefty Brett Anderson.
The offense had opportunities against the Brewers’ formidable bullpen but couldn’t make the most of them. The Braves stranded eight baserunners, including two each in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames. They went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Starter Charlie Morton made few mistakes but there wasn’t a margin for error. Willy Adames was the only Brewer the reach base over the first four innings. The problem: His hit was a homer that put Milwaukee up 1-0 in the first. The Brewers added another run in the fifth thanks to two soft singles, including Luis Urias hitting a ball into a perfect soft spot in shallow left. Jackie Bradley’s groundout scored the second run.
Brewers 2, Braves 1 (box score)
Morton allowed two runs on three hits over his six innings. He struck out six and didn’t issue a walk. Morton has surrendered three or fewer runs in 14 of his past 16 starts since May 7.
The Braves are off Monday. They’ll begin a one-city road trip in St. Louis beginning Tuesday.