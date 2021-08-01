Richard Rodriguez ready to help Braves in any role

It’s worth noting he struggled in July, however. He had a 6.75 ERA over his eight appearances in the month before Saturday. Rodriguez logged a scoreless eighth in the Braves’ win over the Brewers after he coaxed a double play from Luis Urias to end the inning.

“He throws the ball over,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He throws fastballs and he throws it over. This might be the toughest draw he’ll have because these guys (the Brewers) have seen him probably more than anybody in the same division (as Pittsburgh). But it was good. That was the perfect time to get him in. He hadn’t pitched in eight days. It was good to get him out there. I’m glad we have him. That’s a good get for us.”

Rodriguez recorded 14 saves with the Pirates, but Will Smith will remain the Braves’ primary closer. Smith has converted 21 of 23 save opportunities. There could still be chances for Rodriguez to finish games if the situation arises, but the Braves are approaching their new reliever with an open mind.

“He’ll pitch any inning,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “Could be sixth, seventh, whatever it is. Just another good bullpen arm with experience to add to that depth. Because as we know, there’s certain days we have we have guys down that are just not available. We want to keep them upright. So having more quality arms, and having that depth is pretty important.”

Rodriguez on his role: “I’ve never prepared for a game as if I’m only going to close out the game or going into a save situation. I’ve always sort of prepared to be thrown in at any time when the manager saw fit. So truly I think it’s completely up to the manager. Whenever he wants to utilize me and put me in the game, I’m happy to do it. I’m going to give the same effort no matter what the situation is.”

If the Braves are going to make a run in the National League East, the bullpen must be better. They’ll hope Rodriguez proves part of the solution.