Pablo Sandoval starts at 3B in Braves’ regular season finale

It appears Pablo Sandoval will be part of the Braves’ postseason roster.
Sandoval was added to the roster and will start at third base in Sunday’s regular season finale against one of his former teams, the Red Sox.
The Braves signed Sandoval to a minor-league deal two weeks ago after the Giants cut him loose. He’s been working out at the team’s alternate training site in Gwinnett, where he’s impressed, according to manager Brian Snitker.
“I think he’s a very valuable piece,” Snitker said. “He gives you some options in different situations. As we know, when you get into these games in the postseason, it’s different. I think a couple years ago I (pinch) hit (Kurt) Suzuki in the fourth inning against the Dodgers. So you do things a little differently, and (Sandoval) gives you a really good option off the bench.”
Sandoval, 34, has hit .220/.278/.268 with one homer and six RBIs in 33 games this season. The switch-hitter played 14 games as the designated hitter, eight as a first baseman and four as a third baseman with the Giants.
The Braves added Sandoval their 40-man roster, transferring lefty Cole Hamels to the 45-day injured list. Tucker Davidson was optioned to the alternate training site to open a roster spot. Davidson made his first MLB start Saturday night.
Braves third baseman Austin Riley has missed four of the past five games with quadriceps discomfort. Adeiny Hechavarria has filled in, but the usually reliable defender has made four errors in three games. Sandoval gets his turn Sunday.
The Braves' finale will have no impact on the standings. As the National League’s No. 2 seed, they’ll host the No. 7 seed for a best-of-three at Truist Park next week. Their opponent will be either the Cardinals, Reds or Brewers, depending on Sunday’s outcomes.