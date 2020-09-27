Braves lose finale to Red Sox, finish 35-25

The Braves might have MLB’s best offensive duo in Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, both of whom made MVP and even triple crown pushes across the truncated season.
Ozuna homered in Sunday’s regular-season finale, which the Braves lost 9-1 to the Red Sox at Truist Park, and finished leading the National League in home runs (18) and RBIs (56). He fell shy of the first NL triple crown in 83 years with a .335 average. Juan Soto led the NL with a .351 mark.
The NL’s second highest average? Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who hit .341 after going 1-for-4 in the finale. Freeman and Ozuna became arguably MLB’s best pair of mashers, doing a ton of damage in a lineup that missed Ozzie Albies for over a month and Ronald Acuna for 11 games during a key stretch in August.
Freeman, Ozuna and their teammates will now shift their focus to the postseason, where the Braves will try to win their first postseason series since 2001. The Braves finished 35-25, earning the NL’s No. 2 seed, and will host the Reds in a best-of-three at Truist Park beginning Wednesday.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Notes from Sunday:
⋅ Reliever Chris Martin left after throwing four pitches in the seventh inning. He signaled to the dugout and was removed from the game without recording an out. Martin left with right groin discomfort, according to the team.
Martin has been the most dominant reliever in one of baseball’s best three bullpens. He earned a 1.00 ERA with a 20:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings. The severity of his injury isn’t yet known, but losing Martin for any amount of time would be a huge blow.
⋅ Luke Jackson entered for Martin, and the game spiraled out of control. The Red Sox scored five runs on five hits against Jackson, extending their lead to 8-1. It capped a forgettable season for Jackson, who finished with a 6.84 ERA
⋅ Jackie Bradley Jr. homered off Braves lefty Will Smith in the fourth. Smith has allowed seven homers in 18 appearances this season; he allowed 10 in 63 games in 2019, when he was an All-Star for the Giants. Smith posted a 4.50 ERA in 18 games after earning a 2.66 ERA in 117 games across 2018-29.
⋅ Xander Bogaerts added Boston’s second homer with a solo shot off Darren O’Day in the fifth. It was the first homer he’s allowed in 26 games with the Braves across the past two seasons (20-2/3 innings).
⋅ Third baseman Pablo Sandoval was added to the roster, started at third and hit cleanup Sunday. He went 0-for-1 with two walks.
It was the 34-year-old’s first game with the Braves since they signed him to a minor-league deal two weeks ago. It appears likely Sandoval will be on the team’s playoff roster.