Braves lose finale to Red Sox, finish 35-25

Notes from Sunday:

⋅ Reliever Chris Martin left after throwing four pitches in the seventh inning. He signaled to the dugout and was removed from the game without recording an out. Martin left with right groin discomfort, according to the team.

Martin has been the most dominant reliever in one of baseball’s best three bullpens. He earned a 1.00 ERA with a 20:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings. The severity of his injury isn’t yet known, but losing Martin for any amount of time would be a huge blow.

⋅ Luke Jackson entered for Martin, and the game spiraled out of control. The Red Sox scored five runs on five hits against Jackson, extending their lead to 8-1. It capped a forgettable season for Jackson, who finished with a 6.84 ERA

⋅ Jackie Bradley Jr. homered off Braves lefty Will Smith in the fourth. Smith has allowed seven homers in 18 appearances this season; he allowed 10 in 63 games in 2019, when he was an All-Star for the Giants. Smith posted a 4.50 ERA in 18 games after earning a 2.66 ERA in 117 games across 2018-29.

⋅ Xander Bogaerts added Boston’s second homer with a solo shot off Darren O’Day in the fifth. It was the first homer he’s allowed in 26 games with the Braves across the past two seasons (20-2/3 innings).

⋅ Third baseman Pablo Sandoval was added to the roster, started at third and hit cleanup Sunday. He went 0-for-1 with two walks.

It was the 34-year-old’s first game with the Braves since they signed him to a minor-league deal two weeks ago. It appears likely Sandoval will be on the team’s playoff roster.