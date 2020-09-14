Report: Braves sign Pablo Sandoval to minor-league deal

Sandoval, 34, hit .220/.278/.268 with one homer and six RBIs in 33 games prior to his release. Sandoval won three World Series with the Giants earlier in his career, and after a disastrous stint with the Red Sox, had been back with the organization since 2017.

The Braves sought bench help at the trade deadline. Sandoval, who’ll report to the alternate training site in Gwinnett, provides another depth option. There are only 12 games remaining in the regular season after Monday.