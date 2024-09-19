Ozzie Albies will return to the Braves on Friday, bat right-handed only

Albies, normally a switch-hitter, will exclusively bat right-handed upon returning until his left-handed swing feels ready. He went 2-for-5 against righties on Wednesday, but didn’t face any on Tuesday, when he homered.

Albies will be back for the team’s final nine games. With him returning, Whit Merrifield – who has filled in at second base – might not have a starting role.

On Wednesday, Snitker said he was still figuring out how to use Merrifield. He said he liked Merrifield’s at-bats and speed – which made it seem like he’d want Merrifield to have some sort of role.

If this were the case, third base would be the likeliest spot. Ramón Laureano has played too well for Snitker not to keep starting him in left field, and third base would be easiest on Merrifield’s fractured foot.

That said, Gio Urshela has played relatively well. He’s played good defense. He’s hit .242 with a .608 OPS since the Braves signed him, but has had some big hits.

Merrifield has hit .248 with a .684 OPS since Atlanta signed him. Since returning after fracturing his foot, Merrifield is 7-for-24 with a double and an RBI.

Albies could give the depleted Braves an offensive boost.