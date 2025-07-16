Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez is hit by a pitch on left hand at All-Star Game

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was hit by a pitch on his hand at Tuesday night's All-Star Game.
Suárez dropped to his knees in obvious pain after being hit by a pitch from Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith in the eighth inning. The pitch appeared to hit Suárez on his left pinkie finger at the end of the bat handle. He was examined by a trainer before staying in the game and jogging to first base.
Suárez, who is hitting .250 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs, is considered a possible top target at baseball's trade deadline. A serious injury could impact that trade outlook.
