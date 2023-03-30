BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
Orlando Arcia latest Braves player to receive contract extension

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON – On opening day, the Braves began 2023 like they spent 2022: They extended yet another player.

Atlanta and shortstop Orlando Arcia agreed to a three-year, $7.3 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It includes a club option for 2026.

This makes sense for both sides. The Braves lock up a valuable infielder at a great price. Arcia gets guaranteed money and can remain a part of a Braves group he’s become accustomed to over the last couple years.

Toward the end of spring training, the Braves effectively named Arcia their starting shortstop by optioning both Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake. The Braves love Arcia’s cannon of an arm and his good hands defensively. They also believe in his bat.

This deal still seems like good value for the Braves, even if Arcia doesn’t start. He’s a valuable infielder who can play multiple positions, someone who does a great job of staying prepared and coming off the bench if necessary.

For now, the Braves will run him out as their starter. The job is his until it is not.

In 2022, Arcia hit .244 with a 733 OPS. He hit nine homers and drove in 30 runs.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
