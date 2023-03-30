Orlando Arcia latest Braves player to receive contract extension

Atlanta and shortstop Orlando Arcia agreed to a three-year, $7.3 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It includes a club option for 2026.

This makes sense for both sides. The Braves lock up a valuable infielder at a great price. Arcia gets guaranteed money and can remain a part of a Braves group he’s become accustomed to over the last couple years.