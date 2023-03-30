X

Braves announce opening-day active roster

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

The Braves announced their 26-man opening-day roster Thursday morning in advance of their 1:05 p.m. start for the season opener in Washington.

The list includes four players who entered spring training as non-roster invitees: pitchers Jesse Chavez and Jared Shuster, infielder Ehire Adrianza and outfielder Kevin Pillar. Shuster was considered a long shot to make the opening-day roster, as was relief pitcher Michael Tonkin.

Here is the 26-man roster:

PITCHERS (13): RH Nick Anderson, RH Jesse Chavez, LH Max Fried, RH Joe Jiménez, LH Dylan Lee, LH Lucas Luetge, RH Collin McHugh, LH A.J. Minter, RH Charlie Morton, LH Jared Shuster, RH Spencer Strider, RH Michael Tonkin, RH Kirby Yates

CATCHERS (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Sean Murphy

INFIELDERS (5): Ehire Adrianza, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley

OUTFIELDERS (6): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Sam Hilliard, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario

