Orlando Arcia fitting in perfectly with Braves

“He’s been awesome,” starter Ian Anderson said Tuesday. “He’s played great in left. I know they just put him out there, but he’s done well. He’s had great at-bats. The one he had against the Marlins (in the ninth inning) the other day was huge. He had two hits (Tuesday). He’s a fun player. He’s fun to watch and brings a lot of energy, so he fits in pretty well.”

Whether Arcia can maintain his recent play remains to be seen, but he’s carried his minor-league success into the majors thus far. His promotion has also strengthened the team’s bench, with outfielder Abraham Almonte shifting into a part-time role. He came off the bench and had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in Wednesday’s win.