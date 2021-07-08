Orlando Arcia fitting in perfectly with Braves

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he hoped Orlando Arcia could provide a spark. While the Braves’ offense has remained maddening inconsistent, Arcia has produced.
The 26-year-old, who spent nearly the entire first half raking in Triple-A, has a hit in three of four games with the Braves while manning the unfamiliar position of left field (Arcia is a natural shortstop).
Offensively, Arcia is 5-for-15 since his call up, producing two multi-hit efforts. Arcia homered for the Braves’ only run Tuesday. He had a two-out, two-RBI single in what became a 14-3 victory over the Pirates Wednesday. Arcia has a hit and RBI in three of four contests.
“He’s been awesome,” starter Ian Anderson said Tuesday. “He’s played great in left. I know they just put him out there, but he’s done well. He’s had great at-bats. The one he had against the Marlins (in the ninth inning) the other day was huge. He had two hits (Tuesday). He’s a fun player. He’s fun to watch and brings a lot of energy, so he fits in pretty well.”
Whether Arcia can maintain his recent play remains to be seen, but he’s carried his minor-league success into the majors thus far. His promotion has also strengthened the team’s bench, with outfielder Abraham Almonte shifting into a part-time role. He came off the bench and had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in Wednesday’s win.
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.