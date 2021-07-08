ajc logo
X

Orlando Arcia fitting in perfectly with Braves

The Braves blew the game open with five runs in the sixth, including Orlando Arcia's two-run single off Pirates reliever Chasen Shreve Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP)
Caption
The Braves blew the game open with five runs in the sixth, including Orlando Arcia's two-run single off Pirates reliever Chasen Shreve Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP)

Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Atlanta Braves
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he hoped Orlando Arcia could provide a spark. While the Braves’ offense has remained maddening inconsistent, Arcia has produced.

The 26-year-old, who spent nearly the entire first half raking in Triple-A, has a hit in three of four games with the Braves while manning the unfamiliar position of left field (Arcia is a natural shortstop).

Offensively, Arcia is 5-for-15 since his call up, producing two multi-hit efforts. Arcia homered for the Braves’ only run Tuesday. He had a two-out, two-RBI single in what became a 14-3 victory over the Pirates Wednesday. Arcia has a hit and RBI in three of four contests.

“He’s been awesome,” starter Ian Anderson said Tuesday. “He’s played great in left. I know they just put him out there, but he’s done well. He’s had great at-bats. The one he had against the Marlins (in the ninth inning) the other day was huge. He had two hits (Tuesday). He’s a fun player. He’s fun to watch and brings a lot of energy, so he fits in pretty well.”

Whether Arcia can maintain his recent play remains to be seen, but he’s carried his minor-league success into the majors thus far. His promotion has also strengthened the team’s bench, with outfielder Abraham Almonte shifting into a part-time role. He came off the bench and had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in Wednesday’s win.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

In Other News
1
5 takeaways as Braves salvage series finale in Pittsburgh
2
Braves offense awakens as team avoids sweep
3
Braves promote Jonathan Lucroy, option William Contreras
4
Braves ‘having a hard time bunching anything together’
5
Tyler Matzek walks in game-ending run as Braves lose to Pirates
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top