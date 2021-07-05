Braves eager to see more of Orlando Arcia

The Braves will roll with Arcia as their left fielder for a while, seeing if he can help remedy what’s been the least productive position on the team in recent weeks. His play could influence the team’s approach at the July 30 trade deadline.

Sunday was a nice way to begin his Braves tenue. Arcia had an important at-bat in the team’s four-run ninth, when they erased a 7-3 deficit. Arcia’s single scored the team’s first run of the frame. He came around to score on pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte’s double.

Arcia looked the part. The Braves will give him an extended run and see what happens.

“We’re going to try him for a while,” Snitker said. “Shoot, who knows? This kid might provide some spark we’re looking for.”

Braves notes:

- “He did great and he’s going to be back,” Snitker said of starter Kyle Muller, who was optioned to Triple-A Sunday for Arcia. Muller wasn’t needed before the All-Star break, so his demotion wasn’t related to the team’s plans for him. He’ll rejoin the rotation for the second half.

Muller has exceeded expectations in his first three starts, when he’s allowed three runs across 14-2/3 innings while striking out 19 hitters.

- The Braves allowed three homers in Sunday’s win, including former Braves slugger Adam Duvall’s three-run blast. It was the first time this season the Braves have won a game in which they surrendered three homers (0-7 previously). After getting crushed with home runs in April, Braves pitchers have kept the ball in the park since May, allowing 59 homers over that stretch, the third-fewest in the majors.

- Another reason for optimism: Reliever A.J. Minter, who had a tough mid-June stretch, has allowed one run on five hits across his past seven appearances (five innings). He’s struck out five and walked one in that span.

- Shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled twice Sunday. It was a needed strong day at the plate for Swanson, who’s scuffled offensively for much of the season. Before Sunday, he was hitting .226/.271/.441 over his last 48 games (since May 11).

- Bryse Wilson was named Triple-A East pitcher of the week. Wilson pitched seven scoreless innings June 30 at Durham. The 23-year-old is 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA in Triple-A, where he’s spent most of the season when not making spot starts for the Braves.

The Braves are one injury away from Wilson rejoining their rotation. He’s sure to receive more opportunities in the second half, even if it’s just additional spot starts.

- Since getting two-game swept by the Red Sox on June 15-16, the Braves haven’t lost a series. They’re 3-0-2 in five series, with the two ties coming during the team’s last road trip when the Braves split four-game series in Queens and Cincinnati. The Braves haven’t been above .500 this season, but they’re 12-10-5 in series overall.