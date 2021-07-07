Braves offense awakens as team avoids sweep

Enter Arcia, who had two multi-hit efforts in three games with the Braves entering the day. He laced a single to left that tacked on two more runs and completed an explosive inning, something rare for the Braves in recent weeks.

Overall, the Braves were 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position. They were 0-for-10 in the category over the past two games and 9-for-47 (.191) in such scenarios this month.

Smyly, who had a 1.69 ERA over his past five starts, struggled in the first inning. He surrendered five hits in the frame, including Jacob Stallings’ three-run homer. The southpaw did a nice job rebounding, however, and didn’t allow any further damage across his five innings.

The Braves scored their first run via Riley’s RBI single off Wil Crowe in the first inning. Acuna homered off Crowe in the third, his 24th of the season.

When the Braves returned from the rain delay, they teed off on Pirates reliever Duane Underwood. They scored eight runs on seven hits off Underwood, an offensive eruption they can only hope provides a longer-term spark. The team had four extra-base hits, including Almonte’s two-run homer.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who scored on Riley’s hit, was removed in the fifth inning as a precaution with neck tightness.

Newcomer Jonathan Lucroy started at catcher and hit eighth. Lucroy, 34, went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single. He also executed a sacrifice bunt in the sixth to advance the runners before Almonte’s single.

The Braves conclude the first half with a three-game series in Miami. Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.91 ERA) will start the series opener Friday.