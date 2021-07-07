Tyler Matzek walks in game-ending run as Braves lose to Pirates

2. The Braves lost 11-1 Monday, meaning they’ve managed only two runs in two games against one of the worst teams in the National League.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Snitker said. “That’s more than any other, really. We’re having a hard time bunching anything together. The last two days, we haven’t been able to string anything together. We’ve been through this before. We have to fight through it and hopefully come out tomorrow and string some hits together.”

Snitker’s team has scored more than four runs in only two of their past 18 games. The outliers were a 20-run showing against the Mets and Sunday’s comeback against the Marlins. A recurring theme is the team’s struggles with runners in scoring position. They went 0-for-1 in that category Tuesday, unable to generate offense against Pirates starter Chad Kuhl and three relievers.

3. Left fielder Orlando Arcia hit his first homer with the Braves in the fifth. He’s had multiple hits in two of his first three games with the Braves since he was promoted from Triple-A Sunday.

In about his only mistake of the night, Kuhl hung a slider that Arcia demolished 430 feet to left (the third-longest homer of his career). It was Arcia’s first major-league homer since Sept. 15, 2020. The former Brewer has seven homers in 68 games against the Pirates. He’s hit four homers at PNC Park, his most at any road ballpark.

Caption Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, slaps hands with a young fan who was hit by a bouncing foul ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates Rodolfo Castro during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Pirates won 2-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

4. Braves starter Ian Anderson wasn’t his sharpest but held the Pirates to one run on five hits across five innings. Anderson threw 91 pitches, striking out three and walking four.

The Pirates had a baserunner in every inning except the fourth against Anderson. He escaped each frame but the third, when Frazier singled, Hayes doubled and Reynolds’ sacrifice fly scored Pittsburgh’s run.

“It was OK, I didn’t think it was great,” Anderson said of his night. “I was happy we were able to limit them to one run with the sacrifice fly and how we were able to work through that. They had some baserunners on and I was able to work through it. I threw a few more pitches than I want to but I kept the team in the game and we had a chance there.”

5. First baseman Freddie Freeman went 0-for-4, ending his eight-game hitting streak. Freeman hit .448/.543/.552 with 13 hits and five walks during the run. His average was the highest in the majors over that span.

Pirates 2, Braves 1 (box score)

Stat to know

2 (The Braves have scored two runs in 18 innings against the Pirates this series. This is the same Pirates team they defeated 20-1 on May 21 at Truist Park.)

Quotable

“It’s tough when you get so close to .500 and you feel like you’re going to push forward and you take a couple steps back. It’s something we’re trying to keep fighting through and we’ll see what happens.” – Anderson on the Braves’ inability to get above .500

Up next

The Braves and Pirates finish their series Wednesday afternoon. It will be their final meeting this season. Drew Smyly (6-3, 4.42) will start against Pirates righty Wil Crowe 91-5, 6.26).