Braves promote hot-hitting Orlando Arcia

After weeks of fans wondering when the Braves would turn to the red-hot Orlando Arcia in Triple-A, the team promoted the veteran before Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins.
On manager Brian Snitker’s lineup card, Arcia was starting in left field and batting seventh.
The Braves optioned lefty Kyle Muller to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a roster spot. Muller has been impressive in his first three career starts, earning an extended stay in the rotation. The team optioned Muller because he won’t be needed until after the All-Star break, which runs from July 12-15.
Arcia, 26, has been on a tear at Gwinnett. He’s hit .303/.380/.552 with 13 homers, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Arcia has also stolen five bases.
The Braves acquired the natural shortstop from Milwaukee in early April, seeing an opportunity to bolster their depth. Arcia’s consistent production finally forced their hand. The team can evaluate Arcia and how he can help the club in the weeks leading to the July 30 trade deadline.
In recent days, Arcia has played left field, the Braves’ biggest position of need. Part of the reason Arcia wasn’t promoted sooner was that there wasn’t a spot for him because of the Braves’ set infield. Arcia is a good athlete but has played the outfield only once in his major-league career – he spent four innings in center last season.
Arcia posted a career-high .734 in 59 games for the Brewers a season ago. He’s a career .244 hitter over six seasons in the majors, with his best campaign coming in 2017 when he hit .277 with 15 homers.
It’s worth noting Arcia has excelled when it matters most. He went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in the Brewers’ 3-1 win over the Cubs in Game 163 in 2018, which earned them the National League Central title. Arcia also went 9-for-25 (.360) against the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series later that month, a series Milwaukee ultimately lost in seven games.
Arcia should have the opportunity to earn regular playing time given left fielder Abraham Almonte’s recent struggles. Arcia also can play second base and third base.