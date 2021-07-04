Braves promote hot-hitting Orlando Arcia

In recent days, Arcia has played left field, the Braves’ biggest position of need. Part of the reason Arcia wasn’t promoted sooner was that there wasn’t a spot for him because of the Braves’ set infield. Arcia is a good athlete but has played the outfield only once in his major-league career – he spent four innings in center last season.

Arcia posted a career-high .734 in 59 games for the Brewers a season ago. He’s a career .244 hitter over six seasons in the majors, with his best campaign coming in 2017 when he hit .277 with 15 homers.

It’s worth noting Arcia has excelled when it matters most. He went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in the Brewers’ 3-1 win over the Cubs in Game 163 in 2018, which earned them the National League Central title. Arcia also went 9-for-25 (.360) against the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series later that month, a series Milwaukee ultimately lost in seven games.

Arcia should have the opportunity to earn regular playing time given left fielder Abraham Almonte’s recent struggles. Arcia also can play second base and third base.