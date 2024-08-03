Breaking: LIVE: Trump rallies supporters in Atlanta | Stay with ajc.com for updates
Max Fried will start for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
1 hour ago

Max Fried is back in the Braves’ rotation.

The team will start Fried against the Marlins on Sunday at Truist Park, manager Brian Snitker said. The All-Star lefty has been sidelined a couple of weeks because of neuritis in his left forearm.

“I’m glad we’re getting him out there,” Snitker said. “The side (sessions) went well. He feels good, and he’s excited about getting out there. You want to get him out there as quick as you can so they aren’t so far away from the last one. And we’ll let him see how he gets where he’s going in the game, the stressful innings, stuff like that. But getting him out there for this one will be really good.”

Fried began feeling discomfort while preparing for his appearance in the All-Star game July 16. His second-half debut was delayed, and he eventually was placed on the injured list. He and the Braves were at least relieved he avoided a major injury, especially considering he missed months last season with an unrelated and far more serious forearm issue.

This will be Fried’s first start since July 11. He’s facing a putrid Marlins lineup that was further weakened when the team dealt veterans at the trade deadline. Miami has scored more than three runs in only one of its past seven games.

Since beginning the season with two rough outings, Fried has been phenomenal in his contract year. He owns a 3.08 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 34 walks in 108 innings (18 starts). His return further helps the Braves’ recent push. Once 9-1/2 games back not long ago, the Braves are five games behind the Phillies in the National League East entering Saturday’s contests.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports.

