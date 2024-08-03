Max Fried will start for Braves on Sunday

Max Fried is back in the Braves’ rotation.

The team will start Fried against the Marlins on Sunday at Truist Park, manager Brian Snitker said. The All-Star lefty has been sidelined a couple of weeks because of neuritis in his left forearm.

“I’m glad we’re getting him out there,” Snitker said. “The side (sessions) went well. He feels good, and he’s excited about getting out there. You want to get him out there as quick as you can so they aren’t so far away from the last one. And we’ll let him see how he gets where he’s going in the game, the stressful innings, stuff like that. But getting him out there for this one will be really good.”